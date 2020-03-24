Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Major Shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp Buys 56,610 Shares

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 56,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $466,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 641 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $5,134.41.

On Thursday, March 12th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 134,190 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $1,033,263.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 266,785 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $2,323,697.35.

ASPS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 139,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,532. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

