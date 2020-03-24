Altius Minerals (ALS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Altius Minerals (TSE: ALS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2020 – Altius Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

3/13/2020 – Altius Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Altius Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

3/12/2020 – Altius Minerals was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Altius Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$15.25.

3/12/2020 – Altius Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$16.50 to C$15.25.

3/12/2020 – Altius Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00.

Shares of ALS opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.79. The company has a market cap of $272.18 million and a PE ratio of 15.87. Altius Minerals Co. has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$68.80.

Get Altius Minerals Co alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Wells purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,308.80. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$29,205.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,028.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $140,282.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.