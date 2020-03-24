Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 752.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

