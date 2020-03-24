Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,273,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,379 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.03% of Altria Group worth $961,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of MO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,234,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783,484. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

