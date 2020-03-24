Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

ALTM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 198,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,670. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

