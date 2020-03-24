Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lannebo Fonder AB’s 6th Largest Position

Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $15.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,918.18. 4,151,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,970.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,842.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $958.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

