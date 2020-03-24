Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,683,768,000 after buying an additional 280,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN traded up $19.72 on Tuesday, reaching $1,922.55. 2,985,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,970.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,842.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $958.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

