Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,902.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,970.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,842.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

