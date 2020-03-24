AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

NYSE:ABEV remained flat at $$2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,126,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,796,719. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

