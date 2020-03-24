AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Edward J. Shoen Purchases 1,500 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.17 per share, for a total transaction of $379,755.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward J. Shoen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70.

AMERCO stock traded up $28.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,284. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.56. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $2,358,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $12,260,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $11,237,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

