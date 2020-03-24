Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,862 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Ameren worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 248,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 148,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

