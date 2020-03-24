America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 163.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.