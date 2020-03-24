America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE AMX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

