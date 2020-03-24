American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

AXL opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

