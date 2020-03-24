American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.31 to C$6.65 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.59 and a 1 year high of C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.52.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director William Michael Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,917.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

