American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,781 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.02% of American Tower worth $1,041,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,597,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,134,000 after acquiring an additional 333,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

AMT traded up $10.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.52. 1,381,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,942. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

