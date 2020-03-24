American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $11.18 on Tuesday, hitting $190.27. 4,221,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

