AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of AmerisourceBergen worth $62,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

NYSE:ABC traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. 1,945,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,343. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

