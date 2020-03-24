AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

