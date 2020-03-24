Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 20,966 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.