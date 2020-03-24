Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.76. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

