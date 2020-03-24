Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,353 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $226.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

