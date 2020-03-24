Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.32 and a 200 day moving average of $273.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

