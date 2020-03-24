Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 99,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 146,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.55.

Shares of UNH opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

