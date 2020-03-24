Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 441,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,667,000 after purchasing an additional 75,220 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 390,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $204.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

