Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.