Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 508.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 5.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,992.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

