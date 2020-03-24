Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.79% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

FVAL stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

