Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $23.62 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,081,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

