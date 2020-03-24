Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

