Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $224.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.