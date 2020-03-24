Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 734.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

