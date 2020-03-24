Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,962,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,996,000.

VIG stock opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

