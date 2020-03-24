Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 11,059 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

