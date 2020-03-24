Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 4,742 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 382.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $212.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

