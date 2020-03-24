Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 7,327 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 253,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

