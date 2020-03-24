Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.