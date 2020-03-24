Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,628,000 after buying an additional 123,250 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,903,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.