Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,431.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.5% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

