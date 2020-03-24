Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 173 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

AMZN opened at $1,902.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,970.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,842.29. The stock has a market cap of $919.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.