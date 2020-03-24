Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

