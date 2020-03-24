Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,479,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,918,000 after purchasing an additional 114,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,894,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

