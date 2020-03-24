Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 377,306 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.6% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Amgen worth $169,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.37. 1,216,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,936. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

