Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOLD. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

