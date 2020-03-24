Amino Network (AMIO) Price Hits $0.0163

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Amino Network has a market cap of $740,327.70 and approximately $53,459.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.04167736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00065352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011017 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,284,643 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

