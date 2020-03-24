Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

APH opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.