AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $33,698.06 and approximately $3,821.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 229.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

