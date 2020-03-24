Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 101,664 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,664 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE PFG opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

