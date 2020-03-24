Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,993 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IDEX worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

