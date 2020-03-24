Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,400 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Huazhu Group worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 239,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.